Dora M. Pagliaro Bindas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora M. Pagliaro Bindas, 90, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord Monday morning, September 13, 2021, at Omni West Assisted Living.

Dora was proud to be born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, and was the daughter of the late Gregory “Frank” Pagliaro and Maria Sabatini Pagliaro.

She graduated from St. Brendan Diocesan High School For Girls in New York in 1949, and came to this area in 1955 after her marriage.

Dora enjoyed growing up in Brooklyn and worked at Geigy, Inc. as a secretary.

She frequently attended night clubs and Broadway shows during her early years, until she met the love of her life, Frank J. Bindas, who was serving in the U.S. Navy. Dora and Frank married November 7, 1953 and raised five children.

Dora belonged to St. Brendan Church in Youngstown and was a member of the church’s Altar & Rosary Society. She volunteered her time as a teacher’s aide at St. Brendan School, was a “TV lady” at St. Elizabeth Hospital, and volunteered at the Youngstown VA Clinic for 25 years. She was also a member of the ladies’ auxiliary of C.W.V. John J. Buckley Post No. 1292, where she held various offices.

Her later years were spent at Omni West Assisted Living in Youngstown, where she was loved by all. Her frequent trips up and down the halls will be remembered by everyone.

She leaves to cherish her memory her five children, David J. (Sandy) Bindas of Struthers, Debbie (Butch) Hagerty of Youngstown, Frank J. (Jeannie) Bindas of Mineral Ridge, Ken (Marina) Bindas of Clevelan, and Robert (Sharon) Bindas of Pittsburgh; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Laura Pagliaro of Newtown, Conn.

Dora’s beloved husband, Frank, passed away September 28, 1991.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 17, at St. Mary Church in Mineral Ridge, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

If attending, please exercise caution and follow the current pandemic protocols and guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of masks. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Dora and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Dora’s family thanks the staff of Omni West for the kindness shown and care given to Dora and her family during her time there.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Dora’s name to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital through www.stjude.org/donate.