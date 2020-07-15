Donna M. Peck, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. Peck, 71, passed away Monday morning, July 13, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, after suffering an apparent heart attack at home.



Donna was born May 16, 1949, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Dorothy Pavlesic Perrett and was raised in the Mahoning Valley.



She was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and then worked at Youngstown Cartage until her marriage in 1977. Donna lived with her husband in Syracuse N.Y. for two years, Silver Springs, Md. for three years, and then in Columbus for 30 years before returning to this area in 2011.



Mrs. Peck was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown and was a proud member of the Red Hat Society, Sparkling Red Hearts Chapter.



She enjoyed counted cross-stitch and won numerous awards for her entries at the Canfield Fair. Donna also enjoyed playing short holes at the Mill Creek Park Par 3 golf course and collecting broaches and she loved shopping and dining out with family and friends.



She leaves her husband, Richard A. Peck, whom she married April 30, 1977; a sister-in-law, Donna Soich of Boardman; several cousins, including Rosie Kotel of Canfield, who was like a sister to her, and Tommy (Birdie) Perrett, who was like a brother to her; several other extended family members; and many friends.



Donna will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending services, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Donna and her family in your prayers.



Interment will follow the funeral home services, and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s name to the American Diabetes Association, or to any of the local animal charities.

