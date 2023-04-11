AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lisa Ross, 61, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her home, with her loving husband by her side.

Donna was born May 3, 1961, in Norwich, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Chuck and Patricia Lee Grover, and came to the Youngstown area as a child and lived most of her life in the area.

She was a dedicated wife and mother who devoted her life to raising and caring for her family. Donna also worked outside of the home as a waitress at Café Olgun in Girard and the Landmark Restaurant, and also worked as a home healthcare aide.

Donna was the rock of her family and greatly enjoyed helping those in need. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Donna also enjoyed shopping, arts and crafts, family gatherings and genuinely just liked to have fun.

Mrs. Ross leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 31 years, Marc W. Ross, whom she married November 23, 1991; her three children, Brian C. Devellin of Brookfield, Miranda K. Alberter of Youngstown and Steven E. Devellin of Youngstown; 10 grandchildren; twin great-grandsons; two sisters, Pam Eldridge Aurilio (Dave) of Deerfield and Darlene Osment (Jimmy) of Youngstown; and a brother, Duane Roberts (Michele) of Las Vegas.

Donna will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.



To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.