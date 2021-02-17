Donna J. Warga, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Warga, 68, passed away early Sunday evening, February 14, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by the love of her family.

Donna was born December 12, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Jay Gething and Emma Williams Gething and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

She was a 1970 graduate of Chaney High School.

She was a beloved and loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Outside the home, Donna worked for 21 years as the office manager for Poland Medical Center, retiring about six years ago.

Mrs. Warga enjoyed being outdoors and loved riding horses with her friends and she loved her horse, Gunner, who she saw and took care of every day. Donna also enjoyed travel with friends but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Donna leaves her husband of nearly 49 years, Thomas H. Warga, whom she married February 19, 1972; two sons, James T. (Kelley) Warga of Girard and Joseph T. (Randee) Warga of Portland, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Randee Jean, Aidan, Joselyn, Daryn and Quinton; two sisters, Sandy (Dennis) Kalic of Hubbard and Darlene (Daniel) Piluga of North Jackson; a brother, Terry (Gail) Gething of Phoenix and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Donna’s life which will take place from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 19, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the celebration. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Donna and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.