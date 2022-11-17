AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Gora, 76, passed away Tuesday morning, November 7, 2022, at her home.

Donna was born September 5, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine Tkalec Gora and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1964 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked at Kmart in Austintown for 34 years retiring in 2002. Donna later worked at Walmart in Austintown for several years.

Donna was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown and was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Senior Citizens organization.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters, Kathleen (Gary) Tucci of Boardman and Dolores Gora; a brother, Stanley Gora of Arizona and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Donna will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Per Donna’s request, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

