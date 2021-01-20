Donald Samuel Dominic, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Samuel “Don” Dominic, 88, passed away Monday morning, January 18, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

Donald was born November 6, 1932, in Youngstown, a son of the late Daniel and Hazel Ingram Dominic and was a lifelong area resident.

Don attended Ursuline High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a truck driver for Commercial Motor Freight, and later worked at Dart Trucking. He was also a bus driver for the Austintown Schools for 25 years, retiring in 2009.

Mr. Dominic was a member of West Austintown United Methodist Church. He also belonged to Teamsters Local No. 377 and to American Legion Post No. 301.

He enjoyed cars and hotrods in particular and he was a fan of NASCAR, the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of almost 68 years, Marlene Urich Dominic, whom he married March 12, 1953; two sons, Dennis (Lana) Dominic of Las Vegas and Terry (Barb) Dominic of Austintown; two grandchildren, Kristy (Randy) Grimm of Austintown and Kevin (Danelle) Dominic of Cleveland and three great-grandchildren.

A son, Larry Dominic and two sisters, Delores Ifft and Ruth Ann Blakeman, preceded Don in death.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 3:30 p.m.

If attending the visitation or service, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Don and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal will take place at North Jackson Cemetery on Monday, January 25, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.