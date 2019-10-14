Donald Mark Detwiler, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Mark Detwiler, 68, died suddenly Friday evening, October 11, 2019, at his home.

Don was born in 1951 in Youngstown and was the son of the late Donald and Frances Janosik Detwiler. He was raised in the city and lived in this area all of his life.



Don graduated with honors from Austintown Fitch High School in 1970 and from Youngstown State with a four-year degree in Sociology in 1974.

Growing up as the eldest of nine children, he always had stories to share; from the time a solid-wood garage door “accidentally” broke his leg in two places and while staying at his grandparents’ farm, he “had” to climb to the top of the hay wagon and fell off, breaking his arm.

Don was incredibly hardworking and even at age 68 continued to work full-time at Giant Eagle. When he wasn’t working, Don could be found spending time with his family, maintaining his beautiful home, or being an “awesome dad.” The strongest constant in his life was his family and providing for them.

Don leaves his wife of 44 wonderful years, Joann Sultan Detwiler, whom he married in 1975; his son, Michael Detwiler of Cleveland; his daughter, Rachel (James) Tentinger of Austintown; his eight siblings, Larry, Terry, Chris, Karen, Kevin, Eric, Mark and Johanna and many nieces and nephews on each side of the family.

Don will always be remembered as a selfless man who would do anything for the ones he loved. Whether it was dropping what he was doing to help because the car was dead or stopping over just to be with someone, his love will live on forever.

Funeral services will take place at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, October 16, at Canfield Christian Church, 123 South Broad Street, Canfield, where family and friends may gather from 10:30 a.m – 12:00 Noon.

Committal will follow the church service and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Don’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his name to Canfield Christian Church.