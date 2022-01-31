LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Lee Cowan, 79, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Donald was born December 28, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of the late Emmett and Ethel Cowan and was a lifelong area resident.

Don worked for more than 20 years at Youngstown Steel Door until it closed. He later worked at Belmont Park Cemetery for 10 years, retiring in 2010.

He enjoyed cutting grass, working outdoors and watching western movies. He also enjoyed attending wrestling matches with his grandsons and most of all, Don enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 59 years, Patricia Gallo Cowan, whom he married December 15, 1962. Four daughters, Cheri (Michael) Balogh of Struthers, Tisha Fincham of Austintown, Tammy Sponaugle of Youngstown and Bonnie (Rodney) Smith of Youngstown; six grandchildren; six great- grandchildren and many extended family members.

Don will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A brother, Marvin Cowan and a sister, Marilyn Cowan, preceded Donald in death.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.