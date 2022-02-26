WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Snyder, 77, passed away Thursday morning, February 24, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer.

Donald, who was affectionately known as “Goat”, was born August 23, 1944, in Warren, a son of the late Charles and Ethel Lewis Snyder and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1962 graduate of Warren Harding High School and worked at American Welding for 30 years and then worked at WCI for 15 years.

Don proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Oriskany.

He was a volunteer fireman with Warren Township for 27 years. Don was a lifelong member of the Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club and a member of the Warren Gun Club.

Don enjoyed fishing, shooting, bowling, and visiting outdoor car shows. He also enjoyed Sunday car rides with his wife, watching western movies and shows and working word scramblers in the newspaper. He was also very active in rescuing dogs with his wife and rescued many dogs throughout the years. Most of all, Don enjoyed the time he spent with his family and always enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting and band events.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Joanne Horvath Snyder whom he married July 23, 1966; two children, Lisa (Tony) D’Urso of Champion and Chris (Linda) Snyder of Austintown; four grandchildren, Marissa Snyder, Isabella D’Urso, Jared Snyder and Sophia D’Urso and many extended family members and friends.

Two brothers, Charles “Guzz” Snyder, Jr. and Henry Snyder and a sister Judith Snyder preceded Don in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 1, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment with military honors will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Warren.

Don’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Trumbull County Dog Pound to help with the care and rescue of dogs in need.

The Snyder family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Hope Center and Trumbull Regional Medical Center for their kindness shown and compassionate care given to Don and his family.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.