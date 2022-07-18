YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Howells, 77 of North Bloomfield, passed away Saturday morning, July 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Donald was born July 28, 1944, in Youngstown, a son of the late Donald J. and Jeanette Price Howells and lived in the area most of his life.

He proudly served in the United States Army and worked various jobs throughout his lifetime. Most recently, Donnie was employed with Goodwill Industries in Youngstown.

Don was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown.

He was a die hard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed fishing and playing card games. Don had a great sense of humor and also enjoyed telling jokes. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Donald leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Linda Cottrell Howells, whom he married July 21, 2001; two sisters, Linda Kovachik of Boardman and Paula (Michael) German of Youngstown; a brother, David (Annette) Howells of Boardman; two stepchildren, Linda (Steven) Barry of Cortland and Travis (Charity) Mendenhall of North Bloomfield; four grandchildren, David Markley, Jr. (fiancée, Stephanie), Gage Markley, Trevor Mendenhall and Neven Mendenhall; three great-grandchildren, Brilen Markley, Gunner Markley and Michael Reeves and many extended family members.

Besides his parents, two sisters, Peggy Grachanin and Janet Klein and two brothers, John J. Kovachik and Dennis Howells, preceded Donald in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Don’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.