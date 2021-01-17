Donald F. Tomasino, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald F. “Don” Tomasino, 79, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, January 12, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack.



Donald was born December 19, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank V. and Anna Marie Mihalko Tomasino, and lived in the Mahoning Valley for most of his life.



Don was a graduate of East High School and proudly served in the United States Army.

He spent much of his working life as a steelworker.



Affectionately known to his family as “Papa Ree,” Don had a lot of “swag” from head to toe. One could even see it in his walk and it’s one of the many things his family will miss about him.



Besides being among the coolest of men, Don enjoyed fishing, drawing and visiting casinos and he was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 26 years, Nora Mulhall Tomasino, whom he married August 27, 1994; his daughter, Lesa (Roy) Mikolaj of Austintown; six grandchildren, Matthew (Deryn) Hamley, Rachael Christopher, Kelcie Mihalick, Sam Hamley, Sarah Albright and Garrett Mihalick and five great-grandchildren.



A daughter, Lorie Hamley; a grandson, Nicholas Mihalick and twin sister, Donna Chalfant, preceded Don in death.



Due to the current pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services at this time.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Please keep Don and his family in your thoughts and prayers.



Private interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

