POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Edwin Hoelzel, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.

Donald was born April 25, 1933, in Bucyrus, Ohio, a son of the late Edwin and Bernice Oberlander Hoelzel and came to the Youngstown area as a child.

He was a 1951 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown College where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Management graduating in 1956.

While attending college, Don worked as a time study tech for MacKenzie Muffler, upon graduation, Don accepted a position as Employment Manager at Youngstown Steel Door Company where he worked until the company closed. Don then relocated to Dayton where he worked for Wright Patterson Air Force Base as an Industrial Specialist for the Department of Defense.

Don proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. He earned the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged.

Mr. Hoelzel was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman.

Donald was a member of the The Saxon Club for 55 years and was named “The Man of the Year” in 2020 for all the years of dedicated service and countless hours of volunteer work. He also served as Treasurer and Financial Secretary for Branch 30. He was a member of the Austintown Lions Club for 28 years and received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award in 2012. Don was also a member of the VFW Post 142, the American Legion Memorial Post 301 and NARFE, the National Active and Retired Federal Employees.

Don was a history buff, enjoyed discussing politics, sports and reading the newspaper daily. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Guardians, The Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He was also an avid golfer and recorded two hole in one’s while in his 80’s.

One of his biggest wishes was to celebrate his 90th birthday and he did just that on April 22 of this year with family and friends.

After the passing of his wife, Elaine, Don was fortunate to find love again. He met June at the Canfield Fair in 2006 and they married in August 2007

He leaves to cherish his wife, June Endress Hoelzel; his three sons, Donald, Jr., (Marilyn) Hoelzel of Hubbard, Neil Hoelzel of Boardman and Garrett (Kim) Hoelzel of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two stepchildren, Atty. Anthony (Kara) Sertick of Youngstown and Andrea (Ivan) Bosnjak of Boardman; four grandchildren, Mark Hoelzel, Connor Hoelzel, Colin Hoelzel, Lori (Joe) Shelby and their son, JJ Shelby; grandchildren, Ivan, Alec and Ava Bosnjak; a sister-in-law, Florence Hoelzel; a brother-in-law, Gary (Diana) Endress and several nieces and nephews including Bill and Bob Hoelzel and many extended family members.

Don will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His first wife, Elaine Kavanaugh Hoelzel; his twin brother, Robert Hoelzel and his sister, Jane Edmiston preceded him in death.

Don’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Valley and Cornerstone Caregiving for their kindness, care and compassion.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 16, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also gather again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Friday, June 16, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Church 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

A committal service with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.