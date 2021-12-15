YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Porter, Jr., 66, of Youngstown’s west side, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 9, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Donald was born February 7, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Donald E. Porter, Sr. and Marjoana Kimpton Porter.

He lived most of his life at Lake Milton and was a 1973 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

After graduation, Donald served in the United States Army.

Don worked as a truck driver for various trucking companies and later, he proudly owned and operated his own truck.

He was a member of Lake Milton Baptist Temple and American Legion Post 737.

He leaves to cherish his memory, Mary Porter and their children, Donald W. Porter of Youngstown, Thomas A. Porter of Mantua, Rebecca L. Porter of St. Mary’s, Georgia, Joseph E. Porter of Youngstown and Adam R. Porter stationed in Japan with the Air Force; his mother, Marjoana Porter of Youngstown; eight grandchildren and three brothers, Kenneth, William and David Porter.

Don will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His father, Donald E. Porter, Sr., preceded him in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment with military honors will follow at Eckis Cemetery in Lake Milton.

