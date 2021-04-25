Donald E. Brobst, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. “Don” Brobst, 89, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, April 23, 2021, at his home with family by his side.

Donald was born in Youngstown on November 25, 1931 and was the son of the late Byron W. and Martha Ashton Brobst.

He graduated in 1949 from Chaney High School and lived much of his life in this area. Mr. Brobst proudly served in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s. He later attended Youngstown State University’s Williamson School of Business and computer school with IBM in Endicott, New York.

Don owned and operated a computer software company, Delta Services in Canfield, for over 20 years.

He was an avid reader, enjoyed people and working crossword puzzles and he loved “movie Sundays” with his grandson as well as watching his granddaughter dance. Don liked traveling, especially to Las Vegas and taking cruises and he had a deep love of nature.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

Don leaves his wife, Linda Gutierrez Brobst, whom he married January 3, 2004; two sons, Brian D. Brobst (Tom) of Cleveland and Frank (Gina) Hunt of Austintown; two daughters, Terri L. Brobst (Kerry Schwanz) of Myrtle Beach and Elizabeth (Vince) Conglose of Austintown; two grandchildren, Vinny (Don’s “special buddy”) and Bella; a great-granddaughter, Lucille; his brother, Diocese of Youngstown retired priest, Rev. Richard A. Brobst of Villa Marie, Pennsylvania and his fur-buddy, Charlie.

Don’s first wife, H. Janet Phillips Brobst, whom he married April 30, 1955, passed away May 25, 2000.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Norquest Boulevard in Austintown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

If attending the visitation or Mass, please be mindful of current health protocols and social distancing guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Don and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal will take place at a later date, and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

