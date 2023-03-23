AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Don” James Clark, 81, passed away peacefully at home, Monday March 20, 2023, with his family by his side.

Donald was born October 5, 1941, in Cleveland, the sixth of seven children born to the late John Clark and Catherine Martin Clark.

He was a graduate of East High School in Cleveland and after graduation, Don joined the United States Navy. While serving in the Navy, Don was deployed aboard the USS Intrepid. After serving in the Navy, Don met the love of his life, Genevieve “Jenny” Koegler in 1963. Don and Jenny were married on April 4, 1964 in Loretta, Pennsylvania.

Don’s first job in finance in 1969 brought him and his wife to Austintown where they raised their family and resided for the last 54 years. For over 30 years, Don worked for various car dealerships in the area and eventually retired in 2007 from Stadium Lincoln Mercury in Boardman.

Mr. Clark was a long time parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

He was a devoted fan of all Cleveland professional sports teams. He watched every Browns football game and every Indians (Guardians) baseball game. Don was also a fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes football team.

Don was an avid movie watcher, and a fan of Johnny Carson and Seinfeld. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing cards and telling jokes to family and friends.

He was a great role model and wore many titles in his life: husband, father, brother, son, grandpa, great-grandpa, coach and friend.

Don is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Genevieve Koegler Clark; his five grateful children, Jeffrey (Danielle) Clark of Poland, Kenneth (Karen) Clark of Boardman, Gregory (Lisa) Clark of Safety Harbor, Florida, Thomas Clark of Naples Florida, and Laura Clark of Columbus; his four grandchildren, Kristen Clark-Evers (Jordan), Alyssa Clark-Geohagan (Joshua), Ashley Clark and Andrew Clark; his great grandson, Peyton Evers; his brother, John Clark and his three sisters Delores Bruce, Virginia Loebsack and Donna Secord.

Don will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him

Besides his parents, two brothers, Robert Clark and Richard Clark, preceded Don in death.

Per Don’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Don’s family suggests to those wishing to make memorial contributions do so by donating to Hospice of the Valley 979 Tibbetts Wick Rd., Girard, OH 44420 in Don’s memory.

Don’s family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and the staff of Hospice of the Valley for the kindness shown and wonderful care given to Don over the last five weeks. The family is very appreciative of your service and dedication.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

