GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald C. D’Eramo, 82, passed away Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Donald was born August 21, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of the late Nick L. D’Eramo and Anna Frederick D’Eramo, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1959 graduate of Girard High School and worked as a machinist at Conrail for 25 years.

Mr. D’Eramo was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Brier Hill.

He enjoyed volunteering his time at St. Anthony Church making pizza, Easter bread, tarelles and helping with the spaghetti dinners. In his younger days, Don served as an usher and as an altar server during funerals.

Don also enjoyed visiting casinos, especially Mountaineer and Hollywood Gaming and having coffee with his buddies at McDonald’s on Belmont Avenue.

He leaves to cherish his memory, many nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends.

Three brothers, Anthony, Joseph, and Nick “Tiny” D’Eramo and a sister, Phyllis D’Eramo DiCenzo preceded Donald in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St. Girard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Church 1155 Turin St. Youngstown.

Entombment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 14, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.