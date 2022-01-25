YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic C. Lucarell, 94, of the city’s west side, died Thursday morning, January 20, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare Center with the comfort of his family.

He was born April 27, 1927, in the family home in Brier Hill, the only child of the late Joseph and Stephania Ziskowski Lucarelli.

Dominic attended Chaney High School until joining the U.S. Navy in 1944. He proudly served on the USS ABSD-1 floating drydock in the Philippines until the end of the second world war. He later attended Youngstown College.

On September 17, 1955, he married the former Virginia M. Rigley, and they celebrated 66 years together.

Mr. Lucarell was a member of St. Brendan Church.

Dominic retired as Captain from the Youngstown Fire Department. He received the City of Youngstown Service Award after having rescued two boys during a house fire. He also worked for Residential Heating with his best friend and fellow fireman, the late John Berndt.

In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time at the American Range with his friend, Larry Ma. He enjoyed summer with his family for many years at his home at Indian Creek in Geneva-on-the-Lake.

Dom possessed a zest and joy for life, love for his family, and an eye for style. He enjoyed life-long learning; he especially gained personal fulfillment taking Judeo-Christian studies under Fr. George Balasko.

An avid golfer for most of his life, Dom played many courses, near and far, and placed in or won many local tournaments. Among his accomplishments he had four holes-in-one, the last being at Tam O’Shanter. He twice won the senior tournament at Geneva-on-the-Lake Municipal Golf Course, where he had worked as cashier in the pro shop.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Virginia Rigley Lucarell; his two children, Dr. Linda Lucarell Miller (Gary), and Dominic Lucarelli (Michele Eberth); his two grandchildren Jonathan (Kimberly) Miller, Stephanie Miller (Paul Maddock) and three great-grandchildren Ivy Miller, Annabelle Maddock and Luke Miller.

Private family services were held Tuesday at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown and officiated by Monsignor Kenneth E. Miller.

Interment with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Austintown Healthcare Center, as well as Grace Hospice, for the care and compassion shown to our beloved Dominic during the final weeks of his life.

