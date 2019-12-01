Dolores Preksta Shorokey-Brunetti, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Preksta Shorokey-Brunetti, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, November 30, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Dolores, who was known to all as “Dee,” was born August 28, 1935 in Cadogan, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Sadie Wolsonovich Preksta and came to this area with her family as a child.

Dee was a registered nurse for more than 40 years.

She graduated from The Rayen School, where she was a majorette, and earned a degree in Nursing from the Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing.

Early in her career she worked at the Stuttgart Army Hospital in Germany. She later worked at Northside Hospital in Youngstown for many years, where she was instrumental in the formation of the Nurses Union.

Dee retired from nursing in 2000.

She was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown, where she volunteered as a pyrohy worker.

Dolores enjoyed cooking, golfing, gardening and attending garage sales. She also liked casinos and vacationing with her family to Nags Head, North Carolina, which she did as recently as August of 2019.

Dee loved her family and lived her life for her children. Compassionate and caring, she also used her skills to serve as a caregiver to elderly friends.

Dee is survived by four children, Debbie Aloia (Christina Lyons), with whom she shared her home for the past year, Joe (Jane) Shorokey of Boardman, Christine Shorokey of New Jersey and Laurie (Brett) Stare of Austintown; six grandchildren, Matt Price (Liz Montelongo), Nikki (Daniel) Maloney, Holly Kowal (Jason Poe), Sara Shorokey, Mimi Shorokey and Josie Shorokey; a great-granddaughter, Aria; a sister, Patricia Gergel of Youngstown; two brothers, John Preksta of Detroit and Ronald Preksta of Chicago; several nieces and nephews and her canine companion, Donya.

Her second husband, Joseph “Peno” Brunetti, passed away February 3, 2014.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 5 at the funeral home.

Dee’s family thanks the staff of First Light Home Care, especially Louise, for the kindness shown and care given to Dee and her family during her illness.

