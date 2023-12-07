YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Jean Campbell, 87, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, December 2, 2023, at the home of her youngest daughter, Noreen, where she had lived for the past nine years.

Dolores was born June 20, 1936, in Youngstown, the second daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Jakupcin Serenko, and lived most of her life in the area.

She completed elementary school at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School on the west side of Youngstown and was a 1954 graduate of Chaney High School.

After high school, Dolores worked as a legal secretary for Rendinelli, Powers, and Powers. It was there that she met her husband-to-be, Edwin B. Campbell.

On May 9, 1959, Edwin and Dolores were married in Holy Name of Jesus Church. Together, they built their home on the west side of Youngstown and raised their family. Dolores was a devoted wife and mother and dedicated her life to caring for her family. Once her girls were grown, Dolores worked part-time sampling products at local grocery stores and big box stores. She truly enjoyed meeting with the public and interacting and talking with the shoppers.

Mrs. Campbell was an active member of St. Brendan Church where she served as the co-chairman of the Cake Booth at the annual parish festival. Dolores was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and in her younger days, she volunteered at St. Brendan School in the Home and School Association. Dolores was also a lifetime member of Zenska Jednota, First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

Dolores was very active in her children’s lives and could be regularly seen riding bicycles with her girls and their friends all around the west side and during the winter months, she would join her girls and their friends ice skating in Mill Creek Park. She also volunteered as a Girl Scout Troop leader and took her girls camping and on many field trips with the Girl Scout Organization.

Dolores enjoyed volunteering her time for the American Cancer Society and singing with the Youngstown Women’s Choir which performed many local concerts throughout the area, especially during the holiday season.

Dolores leaves to forever cherish her memory her three daughters, Sharon Bellinger and her husband, Brett of Windsor, Connecticut, Brenda Campbell of Youngstown, and Noreen Heltzel and her husband, Christopher of Kent; four grandsons, Brenden Bellinger, Travis Heltzel, Will (Makia) Heltzel and Mario (Jenna) Heltzel; three great-granddaughters, Zyia, Zariana and Zoey; a great-grandson, Edwin and many loving nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dolores will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 59 years, Edwin B. Campbell, passed away on November 21, 2018.

A sister Gertrude “Trudy” Quinby, brothers-in-law, Dave Quinby, Daniel English, Steve Schlosser and Anthony “Tony” Carrera, sisters in law, Marie English, Elizabeth “Betty” Schlosser and Ellemae Carrera; two nephews, Robert and Jerry Schlosser and a niece Janet Zielinski preceded Dolores in death.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church Oakwood Ave., Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Dolores will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many caregivers who have helped over the years, including Dr. Koval, the doctors at Summa Center for Seniors, Coleman Adult Daycare, and the personnel from Summa Hospice.

Dolores’s family suggests that those wishing to make a memorial contribution do so by donating to either the St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund or the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio Attention: Fund Development Department, One Girl Scout Way Macedonia, Ohio 44056.

