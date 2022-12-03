YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores F. Swierz, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022, at her home.

Dolores was born July 9, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Frank A. Lewis and Elsie M. Gilbert Lewis and came to the Youngstown area in 1975 from Parma.

She was a graduate of Redford High School in Redford, Michigan and owned and operated Cornersburg Beverage with her husband, Joseph, for 15 years.

Dolores enjoyed collecting Santa Claus memorabilia, but most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Mrs. Swierz leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Rhonda (Edward) Petruzzi, with whom she made her home; her son, Curt (Nannette) Walker of Santa Rosa, California, two grandsons; a brother, Clayton R. Lewis of Haines City, Florida and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Dolores will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her first husband, Lloyd Walker passed away in September 1973; her second husband, Joseph A. Swierz, whom she married in June 1975, died February 3, 2017; son, David L. Walker and a daughter-in-law, Nancy Walker, also preceded Dolores in death.

Per Dolores’ request, there will be no calling hours or services.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley in Dolores’ memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.