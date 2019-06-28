Dolores Bobovnik Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Bobovnik, 76, passed away Thursday morning, June 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Dolores, who was known to all as “Dee,” was born December 19, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Harold and Argatha Emery Hagerty and was a lifelong area resident.

After graduating from East High School, Dee was employed at many retail establishments including Atlantic Mills, Montgomery Ward, Murphy Mart; as well as, the Akron Federation of Eagles. Her true calling, however, was to serve as a loving nanny to many area children, which she did for a number of years, devoting herself to the care and upbringing of these youngsters (including her beloved granddaughter, Ashlee) during their formative years.

An amazing wife and mother, Dee enjoyed traveling and visiting Florida, where her son’s family had relocated. She enjoyed cooking for the family, gardening and spending time with her two grandchildren and she especially enjoyed her lunch dates with her dear granddaughter. Although an occasional trip to various casinos was greatly enjoyed, her true passion was her daily connection to her many Facebook friends.

She was an active member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown, serving in the past as Eucharistic Minister and many close lifelong friends and ongoing relationships were established during the 20th Women’s Renewal.

Dolores will be sadly missed by her family and her many friends but most of all by her beloved husband, Donald, whom she married in 1965 and with whom she recently celebrated 54 years of a loving marriage. Besides her husband, she leaves two sons, Steven (Tracey) Bobovnik and Jon Bobovnik (Kimberly); two grandchildren, Ashlee Anmarie and Steven Michael; a sister, Mary Lou (Richard, Sr.) Hlinka; a brother, Butch (Debbie) Hagerty and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Dora Garcar, Anna Mae Marzo and Kathleen Hagerty and by brothers, Robert, Patrick, Jim and Junior Hagerty.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m., Monday July 1, at the funeral home, where funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Services will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Dee’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Christine Church.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 1 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.