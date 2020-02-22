Dolores Ann “Dee” O’Hara, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Ann O’Hara, 89, was called home to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, passing from this life to the next in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

Beloved sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Dolores, who was affectionately known as “Dee,” was born May, 3, 1930, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Fred and Ann Sokach Ponick.

She married the love of her life, James J. O’Hara, on May 11, 1957. He entered into Eternal Rest on July 27, 2011.

Dolores always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. As a devoted wife and homemaker, her quiet and loving strength was reflected through endless hours of cooking, cleaning and providing kind words of support and encouragement. This she happily did, along with babysitting and attending dance recitals and athletic events of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Over the years, her personal time consisted of working daily crossword puzzles, playing bingo and faithfully watching the Browns, Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes. Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow also had a special place in her heart. Calm and serene in her Catholic faith, she honored the friendships and memories developed during her time as a parishioner and support staff member at both St. Rose Church and School. Dee also gracefully participated annually in the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley Buddy Walk.

Dee creatively made the lives of those around her more joyful. Her house was forever welcoming and elaborately decorated for every holiday, from Valentine’s Day through Christmas, at times making “the Griswolds” jealous. Family and friends always took delight in sharing her festive meals, highlighted by her Reuben sandwiches on St. Patrick’s Day. Also greatly to be cherished will be the memories of many weekend morning coffee visits at her home, which was filled with unconditional love.

Dolores is survived by her children, James (Joyce) O’Hara, Maureen (John) Bada, Bryan (Katie) O’Hara and Colleen (Michael) Mullen; her grandchildren, Patrick, Matthew (Taaylor), Raquel (Dave), Olivia, Brooke, Dylan, Austin and Noah; her great-grandchildren, Vaida, Paisley and Evan; a brother-in-law, Donald O’Hara and many caring nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Velma D’Rummo and her brother, Fred Ponick.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., also at the Church.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 13th Annual Down Syndrome Association of the Valley 2020 Buddy Walk by sponsoring Noah’s Net.

Dolores’s family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to Harbor Light Hospice and all the healthcare professionals who attended to Dolores during her time of need.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.