Dolores A. Brindle, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores A. Brindle, 93, passed away peacefully early Tuesday evening, September 21, 2021, at Briarfield Place in Boardman, after a long and fulfilling life.



Dolores was born April 7, 1928, in Youngstown, was raised by her uncle and aunt, Cliff and Ann Dolansky Rauschenberg and was a lifelong area resident.



She was a 1946 graduate of South High School.

She was a homemaker who devoted much of her adult life to raising and caring for her family. She later worked for Mahoning Bank as a customer service representative for 20 years and then for various gift shops, retiring in 2010.



Mrs. Brindle was a member of St. Charles Church in Boardman.

She was also a member of the American Women’s Business Association and of TOPS, and she was secretary of her high school class reunion committee.



Dolores enjoyed her family immensely, especially her grandchildren.



Her husband, William E. Brindle, whom she married September 27, 1947, passed away June 21, 1979.



Mrs. Brindle leaves five sons, William E. (Carolyn) Brindle of Henderson, Nevada, Charles Brindle of Youngstown, Robert (Lana) Brindle of Columbus, Raymond Brindle of Poland and Kenneth Brindle of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, Daniel, Billy, Brian, Megan, Stephanie, Eric, Amanda and Lea and ten great-grandchildren, Rolfe, Kru, Darren, Trevan, Ean, Taleigh, Maggie, Erin, Carson and Magnolia, with another on the way.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 27, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.



Family and friends may also call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 28, at St. Charles Church in Boardman, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.



Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman, where Dolores will be laid to rest near her husband and daughter.

