Dina M. Brenner, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dina M. Brenner, 51, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side, following a lengthy illness.

Dina was born April 8, 1969, in Youngstown, a daughter of Anthony and Evelyn Bowser Yanno, and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked in home healthcare for many years prior to her illness.

Mrs. Brenner was a member of Hubbard Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed doing her hair and makeup, visiting garage sales and thrift shops, reading the bible and decorating. Most of all, Dina enjoyed the time she spent with her family, especially her two grandchildren.

Her husband of 27 years, David Brenner, whom she married May 14, 1988, passed away Oct. 19, 2015.

Dina leaves to forever cherish her memory her son, David Brenner of Austintown; her daughter, Destiny Brenner of Austintown; two grandchildren, Sevario and Kaiden Brenner; her mother, Evelyn Soich of Girard; two brothers, Jimmy Bowser and George Yanno; two sisters, Marcie Hull and Michelle Kelly; her fiancé, Adam Rouchford and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A daughter, Charity and her father, Anthony Yanno, preceded Dina in death.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there are no public calling hours, but a public memorial service is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane Dr., in Hubbard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

