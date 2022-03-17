YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane P. Sharp, 69, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Diane was born July 12, 1952 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Dean and Phyllis Wiery Frederick and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1970 graduate of Chaney High School.

Diane was a licensed cosmetologist and owned and operated Change About Beauty Salon on Mahoning Avenue during the late 70’s and early 80’s.

Mrs. Sharp was a member of St. Brendan Church.

Diane will always be remembered by her family and friends as a social butterfly who always enjoyed the company of others.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 42 years, Eugene R. Sharp, Jr., whom she married February 14, 1980; three children, Deanna (Brian) Seruga of Austintown, Gene (Destiny) Sharp of Ocala, Florida and Gena Sharp (Nate Hambrick) of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Mia, Nathan, Arabella, Kaidon, Heath, Greyson and River; a sister, Ann Marie (David) Ruhland of Memphis, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Besides her parents, a brother Dean Frederick, Jr., preceded Diane in death.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 3:00 p.m.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

