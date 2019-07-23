Diane L. Bates, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane L. Bates, 74, of the city’s west side, passed away Sunday evening, July 21, 2019, at her home with family by her side.

Diane was born July 26, 1944, in Ravenna and was a daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth “Betty” Lansinger.

Diane was a graduate of Kent Roosevelt High School and moved to Youngstown in 1971.

She worked as a caterer at the Sam Camen Center and currently worked as an usher at Packard Music Hall in Warren.

Mrs. Bates enjoyed the outdoors and loved camping, kayaking and fishing. She also loved to travel and enjoyed cooking, baking, playing slot machines and her dogs, Bonnie and Clyde. Most importantly, she loved being with her family and friends.

She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown. Active in the community, Diane was a volunteer for Hospice of the Valley, for the YMCA in Youngstown, for the Austintown Senior Center and for the Mahoning County Sheriff Department’s Senior Service Division.

Her beloved husband of 46 years, Van C. Bates, whom she married November 27, 1965, passed away December 5, 2011.

Diane leaves her daughter, Shari A. Loeb of Youngstown; her son, Glenn J. “Joe Glenn” Bates of Youngstown; two sisters, Carol Barrett of Warren and Sandra (Gerald) Moore of Sparks, Nevada and several nieces and nephews.

Diane will always be remembered for her kind heart, infectious smile, her wonderful sense of humor and her big, blue eyes.

Besides her husband, a son-in-law, Robert Loeb and a nephew, Michael Moore, are deceased.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 24, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diane’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

