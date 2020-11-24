Diane A. Drummond, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane A. Drummond, 83, passed away peacefully late Sunday afternoon, November 22, 2020, at Ivy Woods Manor in North Lima, with her family by her side.

Diane was born August 13, 1937, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late John and Catherine Blazek Rago.

She was a graduate of East High School and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from the Choffin School of Nursing in 1971.

Diane had a great passion for nursing and worked as an LPN at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for over 40 years before retiring.

She enjoyed shopping, going on vacations, visiting casinos and spending time with her family.

Diane leaves to cherish her memory her son, Albert J. “Al” Drummond and his former wife, Teresa, the mother of his children; her daughter, Kristine (Kevin) Gibson of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Shaina, Kayleigh, Dominic, Dyana, Bill, Jenna and Daniel; five great-grandchildren, Owen, Vivienne, Will, Angelo and Anthony; two brothers, Vince (Sheri) Rago of Austintown and Jay (Kelli) Rago of Austintown and two sisters, Marie (George) Karas of Struthers and Helen Rago of Austintown.

Diane’s husband, William A. “Bill” Drummond, Sr., whom she married in 1957, passed away September 11, 1994. A son, William A. Drummond, Jr., died January 22, 2011.

There will be no calling hours, and private graveside services will take place at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Please keep Diane and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Diane’s family wishes to express appreciation and thanks to the staff of Ivy Woods Manor, for the kindness shown and care given to Mrs. Drummond during her stay.

To send flowers to Diane’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.