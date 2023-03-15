YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana M. Sarnosky, 78, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, March 13, 2023, at Omni Manor.

Diana was born October 12, 1944, in Warren, a daughter of the late Frank Joseph Fiest and Erma Nolan Fiest, and lived in Warren most of her life.

Diana was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

She enjoyed sitting outside, had a special fondness for cats and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Jacob, going on trips and taking vacations.

Diana leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, James Michael of Newton Falls and Mark Michael of Niles; four grandchildren, Jacob Santone, Samantha Santone, Sabrina Heckman and Jessica Michael; a great-granddaughter, Baylee Michael, and a brother, Wilford (Marilyn) Fiest of Hartford.

Her husband of 42 years, Bernard Sarnosky, whom she married July 20, 1974 passed away November 17, 2017.

A son, Eric Sarnosky, a brother, Kenneth Fiest and two sisters, Charlene Waterman and Harriet Maccarone also preceded Diana in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1 p.m.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Vienna.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.