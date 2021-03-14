Dennis John VanSuch, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis John “Denny” VanSuch, 77, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, March 10, 2021 at his home.

Dennis was born November 25, 1943 in Youngstown and was a son of the late John S. VanSuch and Mary O’Shelski VanSuch. He was raised in Campbell, was a 1961 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Mr. VanSuch attended Youngstown State University for a time and was a steelworker at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Campbell Works, until the mill closed about 40 years ago. He then worked at the General Motors Lordstown Plant for over 20 years until his retirement in 2003.

He was a member of St. Paul The Apostle Church in New Middletown. He was also a member of the Berlin Lake Association, where he had served on the board of directors.

Denny enjoyed boating, golfing, playing with his grandkids and he frequently visited car shows. What he enjoyed most in life is the time he shared with his family and friends.

Denny leaves his beloved wife of 55 years, Betty Novak VanSuch; three children, David (Rena) VanSuch of Columbus, Bernadette Porfilio of Willoughby and Gregory (Daniela) VanSuch of Jacksonville, Florida; five granddaughters, Christina (Adam), Sylvia, Mary, Brianna and Gianna and a sister, Grayce (the late Joe) Vuksta of Campbell.

Private services will take place Monday, March 15, 2021 at St. Paul The Apostle Church.

Please keep Denny and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Denny’s name to the Berlin Lake Association, PO Box 54, Deerfield, OH 44411.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.