Dennis James Kiliany, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis James “Denny” Kiliany, 73, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully at noon on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Dennis was born December 26, 1946 in Youngstown and was a son of the late James and Mary Virginia “Jean” Carnevale Kiliany. He was raised in Youngstown, graduated from St. Brendan Elementary School and was a 1964 graduate Ursuline High School.

After he graduated with a degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1969, Denny lived in and around the Kansas City, Missouri area. He spent the first part of his professional career starting both the Kansas and Missouri state lotteries and then moved into the beverage industry where he worked for Coca-Cola, Coors and several beer distributors in the Kansas City area.

He later moved back to Youngstown to “retire” and spent the next 15-plus years coaching football at Howland High School with his lifelong friend, Dick Angle. Denny then assisted in coaching Warren JFK High School to the 2020 state championship football game.



Denny was an outstanding athlete throughout his life. He spent the summers of his youth on the baseball field and played in the PONY League World Series as a teen. He played baseball and football at the University of Notre Dame and won the football national championship with the Fighting Irish in 1966. Later in life, he could be found on the tennis court hitting balls with his daughter or playing a spirited mixed-doubles match.

Denny was inducted into the Ursuline Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.



Mr. Kiliany was a “larger than life” figure who loved to embellish a good story, cheer on Notre Dame, watch the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs play football and listen to the Pittsburgh Pirates on the radio. He could recite a seemingly endless amount of Motown and 1960’s music trivia, was the first person on the dance floor and made sure no wine glass ever ran dry. He was the life of every party, but what he truly enjoyed most was the company of his family and friends.

Denny was a beloved father and leaves to cherish his memory two children, Ryan (Mollie) Kiliany and Lindsey Kiliany, both of Kansas City. He was an adoring grandfather to Siena; a cherished brother to Kathy Berendt of Youngstown and Denise (Richard) Berdelle of Burr Ridge, Illinois. He was also an encouraging uncle to his many nieces and nephews, all of whom referred to him lovingly as “Uncle D.”



A private Memorial Mass will take place Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Brendan Church in Youngstown, but the service will be live-streamed through the funeral home’s website.

A public celebration of Denny’s life will be held at a later date in the summer of 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Dorothy Day House in memory of Dennis Kiliany, c/o Sister Ann HM, P.O. Box #863, Youngstown, OH 44501.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.