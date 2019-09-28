Dennis A. Hill, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. Hill, 72, passed away at his home Thursday evening, September 26, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Dennis was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of the late Andrew and Louise Roberts Hill and was a lifelong area resident.

Dennis, who was affectionately known to many as “Bongo,” was a 1964 graduate of Girard High School.

Mr. Hill was a United States Army veteran, proudly serving during the Vietnam War and later earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy from Youngstown State University.

He worked for WCI Steel and owned his own business, Tubulart.

Dennis was an avid reader, and loved watching Formula 1 racing and the Tour de France every year. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles, specifically the New York Times Crossword, and was good enough to complete the puzzles in pen. Dennis also loved spending time with his family.

Bongo leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Margaret “Peggy” Rex Hill, whom he married Jan. 4, 1967: a daughter, Michele (Eric) Simon of Chagrin Falls; a son, Andy (Jill) Hill of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Emily, Ben, Hannah, Colin, Kent and Maggie; and a brother, Ronald (Deborah) Hill of Niles.

Besides his parents, an infant daughter, Nicole Hill and a brother, Mark Hill, preceded Dennis in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

Family and friends may also call on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow the funeral home service and will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.