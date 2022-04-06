YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Smolko, 55, passed away Monday afternoon, April 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a lengthy battle with multiple sclerosis and complications from covid.

Denise was born September 27, 1966, in Youngstown, a daughter of George D. “Smokey” Smolko and Donna Onesti Smolko and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1984 graduate of Chaney High School and earned an associate’s degree from Youngstown State University.

She worked for Phar-Mor, Nemenz Food Stores and most recently, Roth Brothers.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Denise loved life and she never let her illness stop her. She enjoyed visiting casinos, traveling and playing computer games. She loved planting flowers and working outdoors. Denise was also crafty and enjoyed making centerpieces and other floral arrangements. Most of all, she loved animals, especially her dog, Aria.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Donna Smolko, with whom she made her home; a brother, David Smolko of Columbus; nephew, Michael Smolko, a niece, Emily Smolko and her beloved dog, Aria.

Denise will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her father, George D. “Smokey” Smolko and her dog, Heidi, preceded Denise in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

To send flowers to Denise’s family, please visit our floral store.