YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Marie Canton, 63, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at her home.

Denise was born September 2, 1959, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond and JoAnn Morse Canton and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1978 graduate of Canfield High School and was also a graduate of Choffin Career Center’s Dental Assistant Program.

Denise held several jobs throughout her lifetime.

She enjoyed traveling, visiting the beach and the ocean, cooking, baking, gardening and loved yellow roses. In her younger days, Denise enjoyed roller skating.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Jennifer Lynn (Nicholas) Champion-Squyers of Lehigh Acres, Florida; two grandchildren, Arianna and Jacob; her brother, Raymond (Maria) Canton of Hoschton, Georgia; her sister, Michele (James) Gomori of Poland; her niece and nephews, Anthony (Caitlin) Canton, Monica (Matthew) Costello, Michael (Caitlin) Gomori and Matthew (Erin) Gomori and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Denise will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.