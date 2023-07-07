AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise M. Corradetti, 70, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at Hospice House following an extended illness.

Denise was born August 8, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joe and Carmel Armeni Corradetti and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1970 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She worked as a medical assistant at Allergy Associates for 28 years. She also worked in retail sales for 15 years.

Denise enjoyed crocheting, visiting racetracks and casinos. She always took pride in her medical knowledge and ability to help others particularly her parents.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Ron Corradetti of Cortland; a niece, Alyssa Corradetti of Cortland; several extended family members including Carmella and Joe Woodall, and close friends, Rod and Mary Ann Waller who were very helpful to Denise throughout the years.

Family and friends may gather from 9:30 – 10 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Church 1125 Turin Ave., Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Denise’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kinnick Funeral Home.

