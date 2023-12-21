BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Delores Zakrzewski, 89, who left us on Monday, December 18, 2023, surrounded by her children and family.

Delores was born September 29, 1934, in Farmdale, Ohio, a daughter of the late Adam and Helen Liana Roszak and came to the Youngstown area as a child. She was a true farm girl at heart, a trait that stayed with her throughout her life.

Mrs. Zakrzewski was an active member of the former St. Stanislaus Church where she volunteered as a pierogi pincher.

Dee was very proud of her Polish heritage and was an excellent polka dancer. She and her husband, Zak, would clear the dance floor at local festivals and weddings with their trophy winning polka moves.

Her passion in life was her family and Dee was truly a devoted wife, mother, babci, and great babci.

She had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Delores is survived by her three children, Rick (Carolyn) Zakrzewski, Terri (Rocco) DiGennaro, and PJ (Sam) Kochefski; her seven grandchildren, Vikki, Adam, Craig, Rocco, Deana, Kellie, and Samantha and her six great grandchildren, Grayson, Chloe, Lily, Ruby, Stella, and Clayton.

Her husband of 45 years, George “Zak” Zakrzewski, whom she married August 11, 1962, passed away February 24, 2008.

A grandson, Ryan Giambattista also preceded Delores in death.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., where a funeral service will take place at 5:00 p.m.

Private interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Dee will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Delores’s memory to the Ryan Giambattista HELMS Foundation at HELMSMV.org.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.