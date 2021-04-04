Delores Y. “Dee” Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Y. “Dee” Jones, 89, of the city’s West Side, passed away suddenly early Thursday afternoon, April 1, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Delores was born Sept. 25, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Herbert and Ruth Stevens Kendall, and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from The Rayen School and was a loving and devoted homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Jones liked attending water aerobics classes at the Ursuline Center in Canfield. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Dee was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she helped with the monthly food distribution and monthly church newsletter

Dee leaves a son, Thomas William (Catherine) Jones of Austintown; a daughter, Elizabeth Jones (Peter Zatvarnicky) of Youngstown; two daughters-in-law, Christine Jones of Louisville, Ohio and Susan Jones of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Lindsey, Amanda, Rachael, Katlyn, Abbey, Bryan and Michelle; eight great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Maddie, Ben, Parker, Lilly, Adria, Rosemary and Louis and a brother.

Her husband, John C. Jones, Jr., whom she married in 1955, passed away December 15, 1988. Two sons, Phillip and John David, are also deceased.

There are no calling hours, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Private committal will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.