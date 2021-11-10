Delores M. “Dolly” Lapushan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores M. “Dolly” Lapushan, 82, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully late Sunday evening, November 7, 2021, at Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Delores was born April 21, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank M. Mihalik and Margaret M. Susa Mihalik and lived her life in this area.

Dolly was a self-employed hairdresser for 35 years. She also worked for the Handleman Company for ten years and for the Mahoning County Board of Elections for four years.

She was a 1956 graduate of Chaney High School and was very proud of her west side heritage.

She cherished her childhood and high school friends, sharing weekly breakfasts and trips to NewYork City, Las Vegas and many other adventures. Dolly was a woman of pride who carried herself with elegance and grace. Everyone loved to be in her company. She was always the last to leave the party. True to form, at the age of 77, Dolly attended a Rolling Stones concert with her beloved brother, Frank, in Lucca, Italy. One can say that Dolly Lapushan lived a full and extraordinary life that gave her much “Satisfaction” indeed.

Dolly was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed traveling, playing cards and shopping. Dolly always felt right at home on the Florida beaches, reading and simply enjoying nature.

Dolly leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Karen Hura of Columbus; a brother, Frank M. Mihalik of Poland; four grandchildren, Donald (Amanda) Hura of Marysville, Lauren (Riley) Beck of Columbus, Kenn (Leah) Lapushan of Cleveland and Cody (Kristine) Lapushan of Goodyear, Arizona; four great-grandchildren, Donny, Korina, Archer and Cora; three great-grandsons arriving soon; a sister-in-law, Hilda Mihalik of Canfield and several nieces and nephews.

Dolly’s husband of over 38 years, Richard J. Lapushan, whom she married July 27, 1957, passed away January 18, 1996. Dolly was also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth J. Lapushan; a brother, Richard J. Mihalik and a special friend, Jim Dellick.



Her beautiful smile and the twinkle in her bright, blue eyes would light up the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Dolly never backed down from any challenges and faced tragedy and seemingly insurmountable odds with courage and dignity. She left everyone a legacy of Family, Faith, Love, all that will be needed to carry on, not without her but because of her.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 12, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Christine Church on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown.

Dolly’s peaceful passing was made possible due to the compassionate care from everyone at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.