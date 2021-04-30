Delores J. Anzelmo, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores J. Anzelmo, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, April 29, 2021, at The Woodlands at AustinWoods, following a lengthy struggle with dementia.

Delores was born March 27, 1937, in Youngstown and was the youngest of 12 children born to Harold LeRoy Hinkson and Lydia Brown Hinkson.

She attended South High School and lived her life in this area.

Mrs. Anzelmo was very active and always kept busy. Before her marriage, she worked for the Robert Hall Clothing Store and for the Mahoning County Treasurer’s office. In her younger years, she was also a poll worker for the Mahoning County Board of Elections, was a member of the Austintown PTA and volunteered for the Easter Seals Amplyopia program screening in area preschools.

She enjoyed dancing on Saturday nights at the Idora Park Ballroom and at the Grist Mill. An excellent cook, she enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home and she liked going to garage sales and craft shows and having coffee with neighbors and lunch with friends.

Family meant everything to Delores and she would spend her last dime on family if she needed to. She loved attending her grandsons’ school programs, choir and band concerts and baseball games.

Delores was a member of Austintown Community Church. She belonged to its Dorcas Circle and was a founder of the church’s Brunch Bunch. She was also happy to use her cooking skills to prepare and serve meals with church groups and at the Colonial Inn at the Canfield Fair.

Her husband of nearly 62 years, John D. Anzelmo, whom she married Oct. 17, 1956, passed away Sept. 14, 2018.

Delores is survived by three children, Linda (James) Aeppli, Donald Anzelmo and David Anzelmo, all of Austintown; five grandchildren, James (Lori) Aeppli, Jonathan (Kelsey) Aeppli, David, Alex and Jordan Anzelmo and four great-grandchildren, Dominic, Lizzie, Noah and Kaley Aeppli.

Besides her husband, five brothers, George Hinkson, John (the late Bev) Hinkson, Robert (the late Lois) Hinkson, William Hinkson, who was this area’s first casualty in World War II, and Gerald (the late Carol) Hinkson and three sisters, Mildred (the late Les) Lazenby, Maxine (the late Kenneth) Dabb and Anna Marie (the late William) Chamar, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 2, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown and are welcome to stay for the funeral service which will follow at 3:00 p.m.

If attending the visitation or service, please be mindful of current health protocols and social distancing guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Delores and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal will take place at a later date and will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, where Delores will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Network, 4214 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512 by mail, or online at youngstownfoundation.org.

To send flowers to Delores’ family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.