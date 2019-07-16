Delores “Dee” Dashko, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores “Dee” Dashko, 88, passed away peacefully late Sunday morning, July 14, 2019, at her home at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center in New Middletown, with family by her side.

Delores was born July 27, 1930, in Youngstown, and was a daughter of the late Angeline Corsell. She was raised in the Brier Hill neighborhood of Youngstown and lived in this area all of her life.

Dee was a graduate of The Rayen School and was a homemaker who also worked outside the home for Century Foods and for Sparkle Markets, where she was a meatcutter.

She was an active member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown, where she was a CCD teacher and an administrator of the program. She belonged the church’s St. Anne Guild, the Rosary Society and volunteered with the parish’s pyrohy fundraiser. Dee also served on the parish council and was a cantor and choir member.

Dee was also active in various local senior citizens groups. She was a poll worker and presiding judge during primary and general elections and most recently was a member of the Resident’s Council at Masternick Memorial.

She enjoyed gardening and loved bingo. Dee was very proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed visiting family in Italy. She always “looked out” for the welfare of others and loved dogs and especially loved children.

Dee leaves her son, Dr. Peter M. Dashko (Anna Simeone) of Tampa; her daughter, Deborah M. Dashko Bender (Brad); two grandsons, P. Nicholas Dasko of Tampa and Michael D. Tygrett of San Francisco; her former daughter-in-law, Toni Dashko of Columbia, South Carolina and a sister-in-law, Philomena “Lu” Corsell of Youngstown.

Her husband, Peter Dashko, Sr., whom she married August 30, 1952, passed away in February of 1977. Besides her husband, two brothers, Joseph A. Corsell and James J. Corsell and four sisters-in-law, Sarah Corsell, Shirley Corsell, Anne Dashko and Katherine Bury, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday, July 19 and will continue at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, 526 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow the church services and will be at St. John The Baptist Cemetery in Coitsville, where Dee will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Dee’s family thanks the staff of Hospice of the Valley for the kindness shown and care given to Dee during her final days.