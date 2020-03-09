Debra M. Pruchniewicz, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra M. Pruchniewicz, 60, passed away early Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, at University Hospitals in Cleveland following a brief illness.

Debra was born November 26, 1959, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Jean D’Annessa Pruchniewicz and was a lifelong area resident.



She was a 1977 graduate of Fitch High School and worked for Tri-County Wholesale Company.



Debra devoted herself to her family and friends and was very proud to be the vice-president of the Ursuline Band Boosters for ten years.

She leaves her son, Jake Pruchniewicz of Canfield; two brothers, Robert (Joe) Pruchniewicz of Providence, Rhode Island and James (Allison) Pruchniewicz of Austintown; nieces, Chloe and Emma; Jake’s father, Dan DiTullio; her puggle, Major; many extended family members and many friends.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

