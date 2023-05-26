MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra L. “Debbie” Kascak, 67, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023, at her home.

Debra was born April 5, 1956, in Warren, a daughter of the late Harry Leroy Bixler and Audrey E. Retzlaff Bixler and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and continued her education at Youngstown State University graduating with a bachelor’s degree in social services.

Debbie was currently employed at Heritage Manor in Youngstown where she worked as a social worker for the last 15 years.

She was a “master” polka dancer and enjoyed arts and crafts. Debbie will always be remembered for her bright personality, infectious laugh and as a loving and caring person who lived her life for her family.

She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Debbie leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Sarah (Zach) Styke of Murfeesboro, Tenessee; her two sons, Stephen J. (Hannah) Kascak of Lordstown and Kyle D. (Abbey) Kascak of Niles; five grandchildren, Bruce, Lillian, Austin, Stephen and Scarlett; five siblings, Don Bixler of Niles, Doreen (Russell) Inglis of Austintown, Dorothy (Robert) Smart of Austintown, Donna Rodgers of Boardman and Terry Bixler of Youngstown; two sisters-in-law, Linda Bixler of Canfield and Carole Bixler of Niles and many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Her husband, Stephen M. Kascak, whom she married May 1, 1982, passed away March 25, 2020.

A brother, Harry Bixler also preceded Debbie in death.

Per Debbie’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

