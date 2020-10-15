Debra Jean Kelly, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Jean Kelly, 66, passed away peacefully, Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020, at Liberty Health Care Center with her family by her side.

Debra was born September 2, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Richard and Shirley Whitacre Kelly and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1972 graduate of Girard High School and later graduated from Raphael’s School of Beauty.

Debbie worked at several salons in the Niles area during her beauty career.

Debbie was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles.

She loved listening to the Bee Gees, as well as most other kinds of music. Debbie also enjoyed dancing, crafting and jewelry. She was known as “Gaga” or “the fun aunt” by her family and loved “all the kids” and the holidays. She especially adored her granddaughter, Mila, who was the love of her life.

Debra leaves to cherish her memory her son, Kristopher (April) Isler of Youngstown; her granddaughter, Mila Isler; a sister, Lora (Dave) Baer of Girard; a nephew, Brandon Baer of Girard; a niece, Melissa Kelly of Vienna; three great-nieces, Kayla and Makenzie Cook and Arianna Baer and a great-nephew, Giovanni Baer.

Besides her parents, a brother, Richard “Rick” Kelly and a nephew, Jordan Baer, preceded Debra in death.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Debra’s family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Liberty Health Care Center for the great care and help throughout Debra’s illness.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

To send flowers to Debra’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: