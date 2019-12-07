Debra Huzjak, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Huzjak, 62, passed away early Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 at Oasis Care Center in Youngstown.

Debra was born March 29, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond and Marjorie Newman Huzjak and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and worked for General Motors at the Lordstown Plant for several years.

She enjoyed listening to rock ’n’ roll and playing bingo. Debra eventually also took a liking to country music, often listening to it with her sister.

Debra leaves her sister, Janet M. Huzjak of Masury and several extended family members.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road in Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

