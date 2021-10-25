Debra Ann Campanizzi, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Ann Campanizzi, 68, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Thursday evening, October 21, 2021, at Briarfield Place in Boardman after a courageous battle with ALS.



Debra was born July 1, 1953, in Youngstown, and was a daughter of the late William and Lena Polombi Campanizzi. She was raised in Youngstown, graduated from Chaney High School in 1971 and moved to Hudson in 1992.



After high school, Debra attended nursing school at Youngstown State University and graduated with a BSN degree. She worked as a critical care nurse in oncology at the former Southside Hospital in Youngstown, and later worked for Merck Pharmaceuticals for 26 years, where she received numerous presidential awards for her accomplishments. Debra retired from Merck in 2017.



Debra took great pride in being a nurse and in caring for others in her meticulous style. She was an avid reader of medical journals and often generously shared her medical knowledge with others.



Very proud of her Italian heritage, Debra earnestly kept up with family traditions. She enjoyed cooking and baking and loved making her favorite chocolate-covered macaroons.



She was of the Catholic faith.



Debra leaves her sister, Marsha Ruha of Hubbard; two nephews, Eric (Kara) Ruha and Kyle (Sarah) Ruha; a great-nephew, Johnathan and two great-nieces, Evelyn and Ruby.



Besides her parents, a brother-in-law, Emil Ruha, is deceased.



Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service officiated by Rev. Scott Kopp will take place at 1:30 p.m.



Committal services will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Memorial contributions may be made in Debra’s name to the Beatitude House; or to St. Thomas The Apostle Church in Vienna.

