AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra A. Pipoly, 66, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to complications from liver failure. Debbie had fought and won many health issues over the years and was fighting hard this time, as she was awaiting a liver transplant.

Debra was born February 25, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Mark P. Cavucci and Ann DiMaiolo Cavucci and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1974 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

In her younger years, Debbie worked at a local steel mill, American Paper Postal Church and Polaris Technologies before dedicating her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Debbie attended both Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown and St. Patrick Church in Youngstown, where she was baptized and confirmed.

An incredibly jovial person, Debbie loved to joke and laugh. She had a generous heart and a friendly personality. Debbie greatly enjoyed feeding people and could often be found in the kitchen making her “famous” pickled hot peppers or banana bread. She enjoyed listening to “the oldies,” more specifically, Journey, while cooking and would sometimes dance around the kitchen. When she would visit family and friends, Debbie never showed up empty handed and would always bring treats or food favorites. Debbie loved to sing with anyone who came into her kitchen. She would often joke about their singing voices and always ask “what did you do with all the money I gave you for singing lessons?” She also enjoyed sitting on her back porch with her dog, Lilly and would chat with her neighbors across the lawn.

Debbie loved unconditionally and will always be remembered as a friendly person, lending an ear to anyone who needed to talk. She was empathetic and open hearted and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 24 years, James A. Pipoly, whom she married April 18, 1998; two daughters, Brittany Boldt of Boardman and Taylor (Brett) Moyer of Austintown; a grandson, Colton Moyer; two sisters, Roseanne (John) DiBernardo of Boardman and Delores (Joseph) Kello of Poland and several nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends.

Besides her parents, two brothers, Mark and Joseph Cavucci, preceded Debra in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oakhill Avenue, Youngstown, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Debbie’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick Church in Debbie’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

