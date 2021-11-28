Debra A. Gianfrancesco, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra A. Gianfrancesco, 68, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, November 22, 2021 at her home.

Debra was born January 26, 1955, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Julia Cordova Cianciola, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

Debra enjoyed watching television, especially the Lifetime channel and The Weather Channel.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Rena Cianciola (fiance’ Marc Barnes), with whom she made her home; five grandchildren, Brittny Barnes, Tedy Mendez, Tyler Barnes, Jullien Barnes and Cameron Barnes; three great-grandchildren, Larayna Ortiz, Tedy Mendez, Jr. and Julia Mendez; a niece, with whom she was very close, Pamela West-Jones of Youngstown; two great-nieces, Patrice West and Dominique West; a great-great-niece, Janyah Prieto; 11 great-great-great nieces and nephews and many extended family members, including a sister-in-law, Jonie Cianciola of Canfield; niece, Lisa Cianciola of Ft. Lauderdale and nephew, Sam Cianciola, Jr. of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, a sister Patricia Jackson and a brother, Sam Cianciola, Sr., preceded Debra in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home. To send flowers to Debra’s family, please visit our floral store.