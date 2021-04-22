Deborah M. Green, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah M. Green, 52, passed away Saturday evening, April 17, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after becoming ill at home.

Known to all as Debby, she was born February 26, 1969, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Frederick Wike and Frances Swartzen Strobel.

She attended McDonald High School and lived most of her life in the Mahoning Valley.

Debby had a special quality that drew people to her and made them want to become friends with her. Over the years and through her various jobs, up until she lost her eyesight 14 years ago, Debby formed many wonderful friendships at work.

She loved to travel and favorite places she visited included Florida, South Carolina and Chicago and she was currently planning a trip to Colorado. Her most favorite place, though, was any place with a beach. Debby was always up for anything with “the girls,” from purse bingo to craft shows. Keeping family traditions was very important to her and she especially loved and enjoyed the many holiday gatherings over the years with her children. The absolute loves of her life were her children and her dog, Ozzy.

Debby leaves to cherish her memory her son, Tyler C. Green of Girard; her daughter, Marissa N. Green of Mineral Ridge; her sister, Kimberly A. Thompson of Austintown; her “second mom,” Rose Perrett of Girard; her former husband and current friend, Chris Green of Girard; several nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends who loved her.

Besides her parents, Debby’s maternal and paternal grandparents are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 23, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where private family services will follow.

If attending the visitation, please be mindful of current health protocols and social distancing guidelines. To those who cannot pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Debby and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

