Deborah “Debbi” Banas Thompson, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah “Debbi” Banas Thompson, 57, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, May 26, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.

Deborah was born November 18, 1963, in Youngstown, and was a daughter of Joseph and Carolyn Bartels Banas.

Debbi was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and lived her life in this area.

She was a member of Hartford Community Church.

Debbi greatly enjoyed bowling, baking and working word search puzzles. Most of all, she loved her nieces and nephews and cherished the time they spent together.

Debbi leaves her father, Joseph Banas of Las Vegas; her mother, Carolyn Banas of Youngstown; two sisters, Lori Banas of Youngstown and Sandra “Sandi” (Vince) O’Neill, with whom she made her home; a brother, Joseph Jr. (Shilo) Banas of Las Vegas; eight nieces and nephews, Ashlee (Brandon) Fluegge, Austin Banas, Krysta (Toby) Bonetti, Madison Feltner, Savana Feltner, Vincent O’Neill Jr., Kevin O’Neill, and Danielle Clark; eight great-nieces and great-nephews, Hendrix and Vincent Fluegge, Dawson Bonetti, Shaki Clark, Michael O’Neill, James O’Neill, and Haylee and Taylor Clark; and her companion, Rich Salensky.

Debbi will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A daughter, Katie Banas, preceded Debbi in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, May 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard, where funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m.

If attending the visitation or services, please be mindful of current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Debbi and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.