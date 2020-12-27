Deborah C. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah C. “Debbie” Miller, 63, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully late Wednesday afternoon, December 9, 2020 at Hospice House with her daughter by her side, following a courageous seven-year battle with breast cancer.



Debbie was born November 13, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Homer and June Carroll Emerick, and was a lifelong area resident.



She graduated in 1976 from Austintown Fitch High School and worked for Westgate Pizza, Infocision, VXI and most recently, GetGo.



She enjoyed playing bingo, had a crazy obsession with snowmen, loved being with family and friends and being the life of the party (as well as the loudest!) Even when Debbie wasn’t feeling her best, she would always try to get everyone around her to laugh and smile.



She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Miller of Parma; her brother, Michael (Nancy) Emerick of Austintown; her sister, JoAnn (Barry) Claycomb of Youngstown; two sisters-in-law, Pokey and Marilyn Emerick; many nieces and nephews; two Godchildren, whom she loved like her own children, Bryan Emerick and Jennifer Truex; three best friends, Doreen Fryman, Sharon Agler and Kathleen Reagan and many other friends.



Besides her parents; two brothers, Al and George Emerick; a sister, Rose (the late Ike) Shanabarger and a nephew, Michael Emerick, preceded her in death.



Family and friends may call from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A private memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the funeral home.

Per Debbie’s wishes, everyone is encouraged to wear blue jeans!

If attending the visitation, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Debbie and her family in your thoughts and prayers.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Debbie’s Go Fund Me on her Facebook page.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.