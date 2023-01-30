AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debora Jean Jenoff, 65, formerly of Austintown, peacefully entered eternal life Friday afternoon, January 27, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Debora was born January 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Jean Galluppi Yash, and lived in the area most of her life, moving to Painesville three years ago.

She was a 1976 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, and worked at Northside Hospital as a cardiovascular radiologic technician for over 30 years.

Debbie was an active member of Saint Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church where she sang in the church choir, served as a CCD teacher, and was a member of many Church committees.

She enjoyed making crafts, baking and crocheting gifts for others. Debbie also enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. Most of all, Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family, and her greatest happiness was caring for her beautiful grandchildren.

Mrs. Jenoff lived life with humor and a heart always full of love, especially towards those in need. For many years, Debbie and her husband, Michael, sponsored a young boy, Misha, through the Children of Chernobyl organization.

Debora leaves to cherish her memory, her husband and love of her life, Michael C. Jenoff, III, whom she married April 13, 1985; her son, Michael C. Jenoff, IV and daughter-in-law, Jennifer of Wickliffe; two grandchildren, Tristan Michael and Lyla Jean; a sister, Kathryn Hewko of Canfield; two sisters-in-law, Michele Jenoff of Campbell and Melissa (Kevin) Olson of Columbus; two nephews, whom Debbie and Michael loved dearly and were very supportive of, Nicholas Hewko and Brian (Erin) Hewko; three great-nephews, Nicholas, Alexander and A.J., and many extended family members and friends.

She will be remembered with love and sadly missed by all who knew her.

Besides her parents, a brother-in-law, Basil J. Hewko, and a niece, Kristen Hewko, preceded Debora in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a Panachyda will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Debora’s family extends gratitude to the physicians and staff at University Hospital, Cleveland, and to all of their family and friends for their love and support.

May her memory be eternal!

Vichnaya Pamyat!

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.